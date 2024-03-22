The online home of the Central Focus

Taking Off

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerMarch 22, 2024
Freshman Elle McDevitt, hurls her body over the bar. In the midst of clearing the bar, her legs flailed as she tried not to hit the bar.

Spartan runners and other track affiliated event participants prepared for the current track season with a quad kick-off at our home track with Francis Howell, Francis Howell North, and Fort Zumwalt West High School. On March 20, the Spartans took off with a meet win after a long quad, winning many races and other events. Junior Hannah Halterman talks about how much has changed since the last season she has raced.

“It feels great to be back running again,” Halterman said. “I always miss track season when I’m not in it because I like being completely responsible for my own successes and failures. I’ve improved so much this season. Last year I was just doing what I was told to do in practices but this year I literally go the extra mile at practice so I feel more prepared for meets.”

The Spartans will go against the Jaguars once again on Saturday, March 23 at Fort Zumwalt West during the West invitational.
