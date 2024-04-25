Succeeding in the Spotlight

Gallery • 11 Photos Meghan Baumann At the end of the opening scene of “Big Fish”, junior Connor Becker and middle school student Kyle Baumann, stand under the glowing lights. The cast stands behind in the final pose of the song.

This past week, the Spotlight Players have been staying multiple long and strenuous nights in the theater working and perfecting their musical, “Big Fish.” Many people in the theater refer to this week as “Hell Week,” as it is known for the stressful and tense environment.

Also, at the start of the week, the theater thermostat broke, which created an extremely hot environment backstage and the booth, leading to an even harder environment to work in.

Grace Wakelam, who is the lights and sound crew head, describes this week as, “hard. It’s definitely not the easiest and everyone is stressed because everything takes forever to get through.” She says, “it can get better. It can get better. It can definitely get better.”

The opening night will be April 25 and will run through April 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. all three nights, and the show is expected to start at 7 p.m.