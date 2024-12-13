In The Fast Lane

Gallery • 16 Photos Sophia Allen Sophomore Vika Anderson swims backstroke propelling herself quickly down the pool. In addition to swimming, Anderson is a part of the school band and dances with The STL Ballet Company.

The varsity girls swim and dive team competed against Fort Zumwalt West on Dec. 3 in a variety of different events at the St. Peters Rec Plex. Swimming is a very time demanding extracurricular and for some, such as sophomore Vika Anderson, who participates in a lot of things outside of school, the busy schedule can be a lot to handle.

“[I probably spend] like three to five hours a night, and then times five nights, so 25 hours typically,” Anderson said. “I think learning how to balance sports, especially club sports with school is really hard, but I think overall it’s really fun.”

Despite a crammed schedule, Anderson and her teammates devote time to swim working hard for each upcoming race. The next big competition is Dec. 20 for the relay meet against several schools.



