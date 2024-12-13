The online home of the Central Focus

In The Fast Lane

Sophia Allen, Staff PhotographerDecember 13, 2024
Sophomore Vika Anderson swims backstroke propelling herself quickly down the pool. In addition to swimming, Anderson is a part of the school band and dances with The STL Ballet Company.

The varsity girls swim and dive team competed against Fort Zumwalt West on Dec. 3 in a variety of different events at the St. Peters Rec Plex. Swimming is a very time demanding extracurricular and for some, such as sophomore Vika Anderson, who participates in a lot of things outside of school, the busy schedule can be a lot to handle.

“[I probably spend] like three to five hours a night, and then times five nights, so 25 hours typically,” Anderson said. “I think learning how to balance sports, especially club sports with school is really hard, but I think overall it’s really fun.”

Despite a crammed schedule, Anderson and her teammates devote time to swim working hard for each upcoming race. The next big competition is Dec. 20 for the relay meet against several schools.


