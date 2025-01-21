On the Rebound

It’s 7 pm on Friday night, and Francis Howell Central’s gym is packed. Students line the bleachers, holding posters and cheering as the varsity boys basketball team takes the floor for their home opener. The team hasn’t had a winning season in six years. This year, students cheer excitedly from the stands, hoping this season might mark a turning point for boys basketball at Francis Howell Central.

This season, John Varner, who previously coached at Winfield, is stepping into the head coaching position after Brian Cissell’s retirement last year. With a new coach and eight new players— six of which are sophomores — the varsity boys team is looking to turn over a new leaf.

“We are a very young team, and so there’s still a lot of room for growth,” Varner said. “But it really seems like they’re comfortable with each other, they’re comfortable in their own skin, and they’re really doing a good job of trying to pick up the system and our habits.”

Even with these new habits, the team hasn’t earned much respect in the eyes of their opponents. According to senior Ethan LeFlore, the most challenging part of being on the team is being underestimated by other teams.

“Everyone’s always talking,” LeFlore said. “We’re very looked down on because in the past, we’ve not been very good. Hopefully, this year will be different.”

Sophomore Danny Maher is confident it will be different.

“I think a lot of people are gonna be surprised [by] how good we are,” Maher said. “We’re starting to play as a team. We’re starting to see that we’re up there with everybody else and that [we] can be a lot better than people expect…we’re gonna blow some teams out this year.”

"We're not going to blow teams out, we're not going to. We're just going to do it through gritty and hard work, and if we have a chance to be in the game late, then that's it," Varner said. "I don't expect anybody to think we're going to be front runners. I think we'll sneak up on teams, and people love an underdog."

Varner has made several changes in his first season as head coach. He films practices so that the team can have instant feedback on each drill. Through planning activities and volunteer opportunities for the team, he promotes team bonding and being active in the community.

Every Monday, Varner meets with the team before school for the weekly Monday Morning Meeting. According to Varner, the meetings are focused on character building, goal setting, and personal growth.

“[It’s] how we set the week for our focus and goals and have a game plan to attack the week,” Varner said. “[It’s] important for our guys that we make our own time on Mondays to truly focus on…character growth and… team camaraderie and going through and finding people’s struggles.”

The team has met every Monday since the season started and the players are already feeling the effects.

“One of the highlights of my week is waking up early [and] going into those talks,” Maher said. “Morning meetings [are] changing the culture…and the team mentality. Everyone just seems happier.”

Junior Xavier Morrison also noticed a new, strengthened bond between his teammates.

“[Varner] really brought a brotherhood, and I just feel like we’re together as a team,” Morrison said.

The team practices for two and a half hours each school day, and two hours on Saturdays. Varner films the practices for the players to look back on. They note their successes and correct their mistakes.

“[I am] just trying to build winning habits,” Varner said. “[I am] arming the guys with systems to be successful with, whether it’s on the court [or] off the court. The biggest thing is we’re just trying to do it through a lot of hard work and sweat right now.”

Morrison described Varner’s coaching style as “laid-back, calm, composed.” LeFlore said his coaching gives the team “more freedom to play.” Maher appreciates the way Varner gives feedback and coaches the team up during practices.

”He can be tough on us…but really the way he comes off is just like, smart,” Maher said. “Whenever he talks, you know he knows what he’s talking about, and…what he says, you can tell he means it. He doesn’t feel fake or inauthentic.”

Players are enjoying the strengthened bonds between each other and with their coach — and their performance in their first few games has reflected these positive changes.

These numbers mean nothing to Varner next to his valued relationships with his team. Winning wasn’t top of mind when he was asked what he found most rewarding about coaching — it was his players.

“Just getting to be with them every day — the relationships, the laughs, the smiles, just seeing them grow — that’s the biggest and most wonderful thing about coaching,” Varner said. “Getting to be in the building and seeing them every day is just huge for me. That’s the biggest reward.”