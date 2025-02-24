The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Artificial Misconceptions

The fear of AI replacing jobs ignores how it creates new opportunities
Aadit Mehta, Staff ReporterFebruary 24, 2025
Summer Suarez
A student brainstorms using Chat GPT in order to tackle a challenging coding problem. The introduction of artificial intelligence in various fields and industries has raised questions about the future of the job market and economy.

While students may think using Chat GPT for their assignments is a big no-no, when senior Evan Schmidt uses AI to write some of his code for a project, he isn’t cheating — he’s just preparing for his job. 

AI’s massive explosion following the release of Chat GPT in November 2022 has made many think that their jobs are in imminent danger; AI is the straw that broke the back of a still-volatile American workforce. For some, it entails the possibility of large amounts of profits in their respective business sector. The International Monetary Fund writes that almost “40 percent of global employment is exposed to AI,” and in advanced economies, that number jumps to 60 percent. But is this staggering national and global shift indicative of an already large wealth gap deepening or will it mean more jobs and a positive trend in the workforce?

Schmidt, who’s interested in computer science and cybersecurity, feels hopeful about the trajectory of his field.

A lot of people can use [AI] not to essentially take their job, but to enhance it and make it easier doing some of the smaller tasks,” Schmidt said. 

Senior Ryan Anderson, a student interested in financial planning or investment banking, has similar views on the benefits of AI and how it can be used in his field.  

A lot of finance is really just equations and figuring out if something’s gonna go up or down and usually that involves a lot of different aspects and indicators,” Anderson said. “It’s sometimes inhuman to be able to take all of them into account at the same time.” 

This is where AI comes in. With the ease of navigating complex financial systems by relying on AI, Anderson thinks that the barrier of entry will be lower, creating more job opportunities. Additionally, AI can facilitate the problem-solving processes for different endeavors. 

If you need ideas or suggestions for how to approach something, [AI] is really good for that, or just creating an outline that you can follow,” Schmidt said. 

Similar to tackling the vast amount of information present in the world of finance, approaching difficult technical code for computer scientists becomes easier by utilizing AI. This increase in productivity won’t just mean economic growth. Areas like the medical field are using AI to better the human condition, with each new innovation signaling a better future for the world. 

Life sciences teacher Jessica Rowe has seen how effectively AI can be used for developments in life-saving technology. 

“I know a lot of people are worried about AI taking over jobs, but I feel very hopeful that it will also be a useful tool for solving problems in the fields of genetics, medicine, and sustainability,” Rowe said. “I foresee AI being used to evaluate scans such as MRI because small details may be easier to detect by AI. This can help identify cancers earlier which leads to more effective treatment.” 

While Rowe states that it would be naive to think that AI wouldn’t replace certain jobs in the workforce, she strongly believes that AI can be beneficial for teaching as well, a field some think is susceptible to the rise of AI. 

“Currently, I know that [AI] can be used to produce lessons and assessments,” Rowe said. “As long as people develop habits for using AI as a tool for helping them learn rather than as a way to cheat, it will be beneficial.” 

Innovations are made every day in AI technology, and the long-term effects of this new digital revolution are still yet to be seen. Adapting to a future of AI remains necessary, and if done so responsibly, students can look forward to less menial jobs as well as more productivity, improved healthcare and better access to education.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Focus
Someone holds a phone with an image of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris dressed as clowns and jesters on the screen. With the increasing presence of viral clips during the Us' presidential election, some have found it difficult to find something good in their presidential nominees.
Misinformation to Misinterpretation
Students file down the rows of buses after school. For some, the bus they climbed onto was crammed to capacity.
Lacking Legroom
A computer with a note on it reading, "Computer...does NOT work...Please sign in with attendance secretary," after the lack of Wi-fi made technology and teaching with technology impossible.
Alternate Methods of Disruption
More in Showcase
Pink Out's Privation
Pink Out's Privation
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.
A Culture Made by Community
Surrounded by schoolwork and to-do lists, senior Hannah Halterman rests her head in her hands. The stress of balancing school, extracurricular activities, and everyday life can be difficult for students.
Failure: A Student’s Greatest Fear
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal