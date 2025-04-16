Winter Wonderland

Feelings of anticipation and joy fill the hallways of FHC during the weeks leading up to winter break, with students and staff looking forward to enjoying time away from school. Many of these students and staff participate in filling the school with the holiday spirit, decorating their classrooms, offices and even their cars. One teacher, Patrick Reed, has made it a tradition for the past 20 years to decorate his classroom with as many lights and festive adornments as possible.

“​​It looks different every single year, but it usually looks like a light factory just threw up in here, which is kind of the jam,” Reed said. “The holidays are during the winter and in winter there is less sunlight. I like light as opposed to dark. And I like lights. It’s kind of a thing. I find them pretty and amusing, and they give me something to focus on, because I also have no attention span.”

Seeing the bright and cheery decorations for various holidays around the school are meant to help create a positive atmosphere for students.