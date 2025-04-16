Categories:

Winter Wonderland

Byline photo of Layci Kenoyer
Layci Kenoyer, Staff Photographer
April 16, 2025
Feelings of anticipation and joy fill the hallways of FHC during the weeks leading up to winter break, with students and staff looking forward to enjoying time away from school. Many of these students and staff participate in filling the school with the holiday spirit, decorating their classrooms, offices and even their cars. One teacher, Patrick Reed, has made it a tradition for the past 20 years to decorate his classroom with as many lights and festive adornments as possible. 

In room 139, FHC’s Publication’s room, a duck stuffed animal named Temple holds an Elf on the Shelf named Shirley. Since the Elf was already named Shirley, students in Publications decided to name the duck Temple, a play on words of the popular drink Shirley Temple. (Layci Kenoyer)

“​​It looks different every single year, but it usually looks like a light factory just threw up in here, which is kind of the jam,” Reed said. “The holidays are during the winter and in winter there is less sunlight. I like light as opposed to dark. And I like lights. It’s kind of a thing. I find them pretty and amusing, and they give me something to focus on, because I also have no attention span.” 

Seeing the bright and cheery decorations for various holidays around the school are meant to help create a positive atmosphere for students.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

IMG_9972
Layci Kenoyer
A menorah sits perched in the guidance office, with a dreidel shaped dish in front of it. Two relics involved in the holiday celebrations of Hanukkah remind students that the holidays are approaching.
