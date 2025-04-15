When Stars Align

First originating in ancient Mesopotamia, zodiac signs and the traits that may correspond with them have become a huge part of how some may view their identity. In this photo story, we wanted to incorporate the different personality traits from each classical element that they correlate with. Not only was the positive side that can be credited with certain astrological signs displayed but also the negative sides of certain zodiac signs. Highlighting that as much as people may try to fight, they just cannot seem to be rid of certain traits. When we first started this project, we allowed each student to choose the personality traits they thought best represented them. This allowed them to get in touch with their zodiac signs while also realizing where they may get some of their personality and identity from. By allowing each subject to choose their own personality trait that coincided with their zodiac sign, it helped ensure they were not just completely defined by their sign or the date they were born. Junior Riley Shepard shared how connected she feels with her zodiac sign.

“After looking online a lot of my traits actually fall in line with the Cancer personality traits,” Shepard said. “I’m not really into the zodiac signs so it is really cool to see that my traits actually fall in line with my sign.”

Although there are differing opinions on if zodiac signs truly do affect one’s personality and traits that they develop, it will always be a very interesting topic. To think that the certain time someone was born may affect the personality they end up developing is an insane but fascinating concept.