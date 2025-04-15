Falling Forward

The online home of the Central Focus

Ava Breuer
Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerApril 15, 2025
Ava Breuer
Senior Thomas Masterson watches the ball after he pitches it during his warm up before the inning starts. Pitchers have to warm up before each inning to keep their arm fresh for the rest of the time they pitch.

Coming back from spring break, the varsity baseball team faced the North Point Grizzlies on April 2. Competing against a strong grizzly team the Spartans fell short losing 10-0. Trying to maintain pace with the opponents, the Spartans were not able to keep up with the  North Point players who took control of the game. Senior Thomas Masterson believes that although it was a tough game, the Spartans will be able to bounce back. 

Attempting different ways to perfect his game, Masterson uses many resources. “Figure out what you did wrong and look at the stats of the game and see what you messed up on and what you could do better,” Masterson said.

The Spartans face the Howell North Knights today, April 15, at home at 4:15. The Spartans have a current 7-7 record and are looking to improve throughout the rest of this week.

 

