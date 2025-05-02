The online home of the Central Focus

Fight to the Finish Line

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMay 2, 2025
Starting off the meet with the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Afomia Tensae leaps over a hurdle as she races against three other runners. Tensae came in third in this race and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles.

At the annual Bob Breuer Invitational, held at home field on April 22, the varsity girls and boys track and field team hosted their Senior Night to honor each and every senior that has dedicated their time to the team. This meet was different to typical meets because of the lack of relay races, making the meet go by quicker than normal. Senior Hannah Halterman has been on the team for all four years of her high school career and has kept coming back each year because of the environment. 

“Track is just like the perfect mix of individual competition and then also having a whole giant team of people to support you,” Halterman said. “So when you’re running, you have like 80 people on your team cheering for you, it’s awesome.”

The next meet for both the varsity and junior varsity teams will be on May 3 at Troy Buchanan High School. 

Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

