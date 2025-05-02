Fight to the Finish Line

Gallery • 10 Photos Summer Suarez Starting off the meet with the 300-meter hurdles, sophomore Afomia Tensae leaps over a hurdle as she races against three other runners. Tensae came in third in this race and fourth in the 100 meter hurdles.

At the annual Bob Breuer Invitational, held at home field on April 22, the varsity girls and boys track and field team hosted their Senior Night to honor each and every senior that has dedicated their time to the team. This meet was different to typical meets because of the lack of relay races, making the meet go by quicker than normal. Senior Hannah Halterman has been on the team for all four years of her high school career and has kept coming back each year because of the environment.

“Track is just like the perfect mix of individual competition and then also having a whole giant team of people to support you,” Halterman said. “So when you’re running, you have like 80 people on your team cheering for you, it’s awesome.”

The next meet for both the varsity and junior varsity teams will be on May 3 at Troy Buchanan High School.