Gearing Up for the Season

Amelia Raziq, Visuals Editor-in-Chief September 9, 2025
Varsity head coach Malach Radigan stands in the middle of the field and yells at his players. Radigan then turns around and walks back to watch his team run the plays.

Starting off a new season is never easy, especially when you have a lot of new players. The varsity football team held their jamboree on Aug. 22 against Miller Career Academy, Holt, and  McClure, while they didn’t keep score of the games they did learn a lot from them that would help them prepare for this upcoming season. Varsity head coach Malach Radigan talking about how he thinks the games went and how he feels the dynamic of the team is so far. 

“What I love about the jamboree is that it’s your first chance to see how you pair up to teams in the STL area. What we get from playing Holt is going up against a great team culture and coaching staff their going to be ready, what we get from McClure is they give us a beautiful variation of what speed, quickness and like guys flying around looks like, and this year kind of last minute we added Miller Career Academy and that was a good chance for us to see what does adversity look like when guys are chirping and trying to be cheap a little bit. For us it is a good for look to see what guys look like when we go live.” Radigan said ” ” No matter what I want to make sure love is the foundation of how we operate as coaches to players, players to players and players to coaches, but that’s not always true adversity strikes we did not expect to be 0-2 on the season right now, however that doesn’t really change who we are other than our core values” 

The boys next home game will be on Sep. 19 against Fort Zumwalt West and kick off will be at 7:00pm.



