Brown and Morelock: September Athletes of the Month

Junior Jack Brown- Varsity Football

Q: When did you start playing football?

Brown: I started playing football in sixth grade.

Q: What made you want to start?

Brown: I always watched my older brother play, and then my dad finally allowed me to play in sixth grade.

Q: What made you stick with it?

Brown: Probably the brotherhood that comes with it. It’s unlike anything I’ve like been with before.

Q: What challenges have you faced as a student athlete?

Brown: The sport and school balance and then also having a social life, just trying to balance that all at once. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. There’s a few days that you have practice to five, and then get home, you got to shower, eat, and, you know, sometimes it can be a little late.

Q: What has been the greatest moment of your season?

Brown: I would say, probably ruining Francis Howell North’s senior night. That was a pretty good one. They always make it like a big game, and then they didn’t end up coming out with a win, so it was nice beating them.

Q: How would you describe football to someone that’s never played it or heard of it?

Brown: Just a brotherhood who sticks together through anything. It’s like, we can lose however many games, but everyone’s there for each other, and we’re ready for next week, and we don’t give up.

Q: What makes you a great player as an individual?

Brown: How I handle adversity. Losses are hard, obviously, but bouncing back from those, I feel like I do a pretty good job at continuing to come back every week with a good attitude.

Q: What makes you a great team player?

Brown: Probably just picking my teammates up when they’re down.

Q: How’s football changed your life?

Brown: I’m looking to go to play college football, so obviously, I changed my life just playing for my education and setting me up for the future.