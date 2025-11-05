Categories:

Brown and Morelock: September Athletes of the Month

Q and A with Jack Brown (football) and Kendal Morelock (softball)
Lillian Richter and Michael Purcell
November 5, 2025
Senior Kendal Morelock practices her swing on deck. Before going up to the plate, hitters warm up their swing and observe the pitcher (Abby Farnsworth). Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball (Amelia Raqiz).
Junior Jack Brown pushes off his knee to stand. Brown had fallen out of bounds while attempting to catch a ball during play.
Junior Jack Brown- Varsity Football

Q: When did you start playing football?

Brown: I started playing football in sixth grade.

Q: What made you want to start? 

Brown: I always watched my older brother play, and then my dad finally allowed me to play in sixth grade.

Q: What made you stick with it? 

Brown: Probably the brotherhood that comes with it. It’s unlike anything I’ve like been with before. 

Q: What challenges have you faced as a student athlete? 

Brown: The sport and school balance and then also having a social life, just trying to balance that all at once. Sometimes it can be overwhelming. There’s a few days that you have practice to five, and then get home, you got to shower, eat, and, you know, sometimes it can be a little late.

Q: What has been the greatest moment of your season? 

Brown:  I would say, probably ruining Francis Howell North’s senior night. That was a pretty good one. They always make it like a big game, and then they didn’t end up coming out with a win, so it was nice beating them.

Q: How would you describe football to someone that’s never played it or heard of it?

Brown: Just a brotherhood who sticks together through anything. It’s like, we can lose however many games, but everyone’s there for each other, and we’re ready for next week, and we don’t give up.

Q: What makes you a great player as an individual?

Brown: How I handle adversity. Losses are hard, obviously, but bouncing back from those, I feel like I do a pretty good job at continuing to come back every week with a good attitude.

Q: What makes you a great team player? 

Brown: Probably just picking my teammates up when they’re down.

Q: How’s football changed your life? 

Brown: I’m looking to go to play college football, so obviously, I changed my life just playing for my education and setting me up for the future.

Launching herself through the air, senior Kendal Morelock pitches the ball on Oct. 9. Pitchers push off the elevated part of the mound to gain maximum power.
Senior Kendal Morelock- Varsity Softball

Q: When did you start playing softball? 

Morelock: I think it was seventh or eighth grade. 

Q: What made you want to start? 

Morelock: My mom just kind of put me in it because she played when she was younger, and then I just stuck with it because I enjoyed playing. 

Q: What made you want to keep playing? 

Morelock: The friends that I made like they’ve always made it really fun to be at softball, so I enjoyed that.

Q: What challenges have you faced as a player? 

Morelock: Definitely the mental challenges, just battling my own self and my confidence. It’s definitely hard, and  it can be a lot at times because you don’t really get a break, but you just have to struggle through it.

Q: What has been your greatest moment of this season?

Morelock: Winning districts this year because we hadn’t won it the past three years, so that was really fun. The group of girls that I won it with made it special because we’re all really close. So that was fun.

Q: How would you describe your sport to someone who’s never played it or heard of it?

Morelock: It’s similar to baseball, just for girls, and there’s a bigger a bigger ball.

Q: What makes you a great player, both individually and as a team?

Morelock: Individually, not letting outside factors affect me, and staying within myself really helps me. As a team player, cheering for everyone, no matter if we’re down or up, and always keeping a positive attitude.

