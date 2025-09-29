Home of the Spartans

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball.

Battling in a tough game on Sep. 19 our varsity football team hosted the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars. While the game didn’t end up how we would have liked it with a score of 35-9 the boys continued to show adversity in a tough game. Junior Jack Brown expects the next home game to go very differently and that the energy will be better than what it has been.

“I feel like the energy started off okay in the game against FZW but as the game went on it slowly went down. Brown said I would just say coming out hot is one of our big things we need to do, we can’t start slow and then try to build off that because then they come out hot and then we are already down so we just need to come out strong. ”

The Spartans next home game will be the Homecoming game on Oct. 3 against Timberland and kick off will be at 6:30.





