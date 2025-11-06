Eyes on the Prize

Gallery • 10 Photos Jacob Banks Senior Claire Vallie takes the last swing of the game. Central won with a score of 9-0, the start of their winning streak during districts.

As fall sports begin to wrap up, district tournaments are beginning. The varsity girls softball team had their first game for their district tournament against Hazelwood West on Oct. 19. Junior Taylei Sesson gives insight into how much work she puts into the sport and how the countless hours of practice pays off.

“Out of school, I practice in my basement and in my garage. . . . In school, it’s just basically practice. Then, sometimes I stay after with the coaches. I’d say two hours after school.” Sesson said

Her hard work has paid off and contributed to the team 9-0 score against Hazelwood West. This winning streak would continue to follow the team through district with a 3-0 winning streak.