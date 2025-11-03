A Parade to Remember

Gallery • 11 Photos Emma Kull On Oct. 2, at the homecoming parade the jeeps drive on Highway N. The students threw their candy out to the awaiting kids below.

The Cottleville streets came alive as the homecoming parade began on October 2nd. The floats made their way from the school to the shops and stores of Cottleville, such as Mannino’s Market, and Yuppy Puppy Pet Spa. Kids, parents, and teachers lined the streets to watch the floats roll by. Spartan students handed out candy to children waiting with buckets and bags. Junior Keeley Welker rode on the girls golf float and made sure to conserve her candy so she wouldn’t run out. Welker explained how she felt giving out her candy to the kids.

“It feels amazing when you give the kids candy,” Welker said. “You can see all the joy and excitement on their faces.”

Following the homecoming parade, students and parents gathered to watch the Powder Puff game kick off.





