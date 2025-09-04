The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Flying Into Fall

Carter Hayden, Staff PhotographerSeptember 4, 2025
IMG_9893
Carter Hayden
Expertly posed, Freshman Ella Geithman is tossed into the air by her bases during the cheer performance to provide a spectacle for the audience. Geithman has been doing cheer for five years, leading up to her first high school performance.

Starting off the 2025-2026 year by introducing our Spartan athletes, the fall festival was a great opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills before the season starts. Taking place on Aug. 22 on the football field, freshman Ella Geithman was thrown into the air as part of junior varsity cheer’s first performance of the year. Relying on her strong team of bases to make sure she flies safely, she displays impressive skills.

“It’s pretty scary, but… as long as I’ve been doing it, you get used to it,” Geithman said.

The next performance by JV cheer will be on Sept. 22 at Zumwalt west at 6:30 p.m.



View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Band
Standing up after hearing her name called by the band directors, senior Tia Harlow holds her hand to her mouth as she softly cries. Harlow was a drum major during marching season and was awarded the music departmental award at Senior Awards Night.
Smiling Through the Sadness
Sophomore Phelan Pelster plays the bass clarinet during a practice for band class. He is one of more than 120 people in the A-Band.
Strike Up The Band!
Marching Into Memphis
Marching Into Memphis
More in Cheer and Dance
The varsity cheer team huddled together for a picture. This is before their performance at the Regional competition on Saturday Sept. 21.
Cheering across Regionals
The Sensations dance team gets the crowd hype for a football game. The Sensations performed alongside the cheerleaders at many of FHC's football games this past fall.
Sensations' Success
Dancing through the Eras
Dancing through the Eras
More in Fall Sports
Left: Following a drawn-out point, senior Addie Henderson and her team jump and cheer in excitement. (Sophie Rosser) Right: Sophomore Chase Radeke dribbles up the field. (Madi Scott)
Henderson and Radeke: November Athletes of the Month
Left: Junior Ian Harting races along the 5k course at McNair Park in 95 degree weather. This was the team's first official meet. (Photo by Rachael Latzel) Right: Senior Logan Rubel jumps to block a hit from the Trojans. The Spartans won this match 3 sets to 0. (Photo by Mallory Davie)
Harting and Rubel: October Athletes of the Month
Left: Clenching his fists, junior Don Thornton waits for the play to begin.(Amelia Raziq) Right: Junior Amelia Raziq taps the base to help herself focus for the pitch. (Addison Yeaton)
Raziq and Thorton: September Athletes of the Month
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal