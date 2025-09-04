Flying Into Fall

Gallery • 10 Photos Carter Hayden Expertly posed, Freshman Ella Geithman is tossed into the air by her bases during the cheer performance to provide a spectacle for the audience. Geithman has been doing cheer for five years, leading up to her first high school performance.

Starting off the 2025-2026 year by introducing our Spartan athletes, the fall festival was a great opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills before the season starts. Taking place on Aug. 22 on the football field, freshman Ella Geithman was thrown into the air as part of junior varsity cheer’s first performance of the year. Relying on her strong team of bases to make sure she flies safely, she displays impressive skills.

“It’s pretty scary, but… as long as I’ve been doing it, you get used to it,” Geithman said.

The next performance by JV cheer will be on Sept. 22 at Zumwalt west at 6:30 p.m.





