An Immersive Practice

Byline photo of Katherine Albertson
Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerOctober 17, 2025
IMG_6985
Katherine Albertson
The metronome plays behind them as juniors Hannah Figura, Ben Tam, and sophomore Lucas Ostermeyer play through a concert piece they are working on. They take their time during an independent work day in wind ensemble to prepare for their concert.

Students from the honors wind ensemble class have started working on their music for the winter concert. These musicians have been working hard during class to perfect their playing, and senior Van Mutert is especially excited for the upcoming months.

“I like to hear the other bands play during the concert besides us,” said Mutert. “It’s really cool to see how much better the freshman band is than we were.”

Although the winter concert is coming up, all of the students from the wind ensemble will be auditioning for the Metro 8 band. This will take place after fall break on Oct. 29 for all students in the St. Louis area.

