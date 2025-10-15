The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Homecoming Hex

Byline photo of Aaron Alavi
Aaron Alavi, Staff PhotographerOctober 15, 2025
IMG_4289
Aaron Alavi
As the Spartans prepare for the second half, Coach Devon Thomas takes a moment to gather his thoughts near the end of the first half. With the score close, the team planned to adjust and push through for the second half.

The Spartans lost their latest Homecoming football game. The Spartans fell 16-14 to Timberland in a close game. For four consecutive years now, the Spartans have lost their Homecoming game, despite leading towards the back end of the second half. Coach Thomas says they have a few things to improve upon.

“So, uh, trying to find downs is difficult, I think, in a game like that, uh, you want to try to get as many people in as you can, and I think we could have done better in that area, as far as, uh, getting younger guys, some reps, uh, maybe managing time in the second half better, so those guys could get reps. I’d say that’s probably the biggest area where we can improve,” Thomas said.

The Spartans’ next game is this Friday, Oct. 17th, at Francis Howell High School at 6:30 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
Sophomore Brae Rose yells next to the Timberland players after scoring a touchdown. Rose then hits his helmet together with his teammate as a celebration.
Homecoming Heartbreak
After the football team won the balloon toss at the pep assembly, a cooler of water is dumped over Principal Rob Gaugh’s head by the team in celebration, concluding the pep assembly.
Putting the Pep in FHC
Junior Savannah Meissbach reaches out to catch a ball tossed to her by her teammate. She then takes her position at the baseline as she prepares to serve for the upcoming game.
Rally for the Finale
More in Football
Junior Jack Brown runs to try and cover the other team's player. Brown exerts all of his energy while running over to try and get the ball.
Home of the Spartans
During the second quarter, junior Chase Nevil prepares to block the ball being caught by the opposing team off the snap. The Spartans attempted to bounce back after getting down in the first half.
Learning From a Loss
Varsity head coach Malach Radigan stands in the middle of the field and yells at his players. Radigan then turns around and walks back to watch his team run the plays.
Gearing Up for the Season
More in Galleries
Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.
Built By Setbacks
Walking up and into the tee box, Jessa Davis begins to position her ball on the tee and looks out toward the next hole, which is located down the hill. She took her swing and moved on to the following hole.
Swings of a Spartan
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal