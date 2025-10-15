The Homecoming Hex

Gallery • 10 Photos Aaron Alavi As the Spartans prepare for the second half, Coach Devon Thomas takes a moment to gather his thoughts near the end of the first half. With the score close, the team planned to adjust and push through for the second half.

The Spartans lost their latest Homecoming football game. The Spartans fell 16-14 to Timberland in a close game. For four consecutive years now, the Spartans have lost their Homecoming game, despite leading towards the back end of the second half. Coach Thomas says they have a few things to improve upon.

“So, uh, trying to find downs is difficult, I think, in a game like that, uh, you want to try to get as many people in as you can, and I think we could have done better in that area, as far as, uh, getting younger guys, some reps, uh, maybe managing time in the second half better, so those guys could get reps. I’d say that’s probably the biggest area where we can improve,” Thomas said.

The Spartans’ next game is this Friday, Oct. 17th, at Francis Howell High School at 6:30 p.m.