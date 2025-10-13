Putting the Pep in FHC

Gallery • 18 Photos Austyn McBain During his performance, senior Cameron Jordan communicated with the crowd, yelling and jumping to entice the crowd to encourage him and his teammates while they finished their dance.

The day before the Homecoming dance, Oct. 3 after the 7th hour all of Francis Howell Central students gathered in the bleachers outside to take part in the Homecoming Pep Assembly to raise school spirit. Many FHC students participated in the assembly while the remaining students watched and encouraged them. Full of school spirit, the students filling the stands encouraged the performers and their friends. Having an amazing sense of community, Principal Robert Gaugh commented on just how the school spirit is evident to him and the impact on the school.

“Oh, [the school spirit is] outstanding. I mean, between the themes for the football, you know that everyone does on Friday’s homecoming week was great,” Mr.Gaugh said. “You consistently see people wearing gear that support their school. You see a lot of people who are happy to be here and represent Francis Howell Central.”