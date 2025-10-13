The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Putting the Pep in FHC

Byline photo of Austyn McBain
Austyn McBain, Staff PhotographerOctober 13, 2025
IMG_6500
Austyn McBain
During his performance, senior Cameron Jordan communicated with the crowd, yelling and jumping to entice the crowd to encourage him and his teammates while they finished their dance.

The day before the Homecoming dance, Oct. 3 after the 7th hour all of Francis Howell Central students gathered in the bleachers outside to take part in the Homecoming Pep Assembly to raise school spirit. Many FHC students participated in the assembly while the remaining students watched and encouraged them. Full of school spirit, the students filling the stands encouraged the performers and their friends. Having an amazing sense of community, Principal Robert Gaugh commented on just how the school spirit is evident to him and the impact on the school. 

Oh, [the school spirit is] outstanding. I mean, between the themes for the football, you know that everyone does on Friday’s homecoming week was great,” Mr.Gaugh said. “You consistently see people wearing gear that support their school. You see a lot of people who are happy to be here and represent Francis Howell Central.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Fall Sports
Junior Savannah Meissbach reaches out to catch a ball tossed to her by her teammate. She then takes her position at the baseline as she prepares to serve for the upcoming game.
Rally for the Finale
Showing incredible strength, speed, and focus, senior Dominic Giannino charges across the field determined to get the ball back for his team. His quick footwork and relentless drive push him past Ladue’s players as he fights for possession.
Built By Setbacks
Walking up and into the tee box, Jessa Davis begins to position her ball on the tee and looks out toward the next hole, which is located down the hill. She took her swing and moved on to the following hole.
Swings of a Spartan
More in Galleries
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, Part 2
Homecoming Photo Booth, part 1
Homecoming Photo Booth, part 1
Freshman Brody Edwards turns over his shoulder to take a calm breath as he continues methodically through the water. He competes against other swimmers in the 200-meter freestyle during their meet against Timberland.
Improving Past Defeat
More in Showcase
Amelia Iden practices with members of the cheer team in the small gym. The cheer team has been practicing for upcoming competitions.
Don't Be a Hater to a Sports Player
The ping pong club has fliers placed all around the school. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join even if you have never played Ping Pong, the club welcomes you!
Game Changers
A student concentrates on sketching a photograph in art class. The class has been working on drawing inspiration from photos.
Ai vs. traditional art, whose side are you on?
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal