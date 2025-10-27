The online home of the Central Focus

Reaching for Greatness

Emma Kull, Staff PhotographerOctober 27, 2025
Emma Kull
Running to sub in, Natalie Hirth makes her way down the bench receiving high fives from her teammates. She extends her arm out to the last seat getting a high five from the freshman coach, Molly Wittmer.

Chants and cheers erupted in the Francis Howell Central gym as the girls varsity volleyball team began their match with the Liberty eagles on September 16. Although the Spartans lost 3-1 the team kept their spirits high. Junior Natalie Hirth has been playing volleyball for 4 years and started when she was only in 8th grade. Hirth hopes to continue playing for as long as possible. During the match the team kept each other motivated and would gather to congratulate each other after a properly executed play or even a helpful assist. Hirth explains how her team motivates her.

 

“My team motivates me by giving me high fives and helping me when I feel down,” Hirth said. “They’re always there with a smile to make sure I know it’s going to be okay”

 

The girls varsity volleyball team continued on to win 3-2 against Troy Buchanan on September 30th.



Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

