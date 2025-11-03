The online home of the Central Focus

Rising Above the Net

Byline photo of Olivia Unash
Olivia Unash, Staff PhotographerNovember 3, 2025
In high spirit, junior hitter Ava Schuette, during the second set, springs up to hit the ball at the volleyball game against Francis Howell on Sep. 23. Schuette and her team were determined to secure a victory.

As the volleyball season has come to an end, the Francis Howell Central girls volleyball team’s match against Francis Howell on Sep. 23 highlights the special sportsmanship among the girls. Through a challenging game, the girls supported each other with positive comments and feedback. Junior hitter Ava Schuette reflects back on her past experiences with toxic team environments and how the school team demonstrates what a true, positive atmosphere is like.

 

“Our team had a really positive environment, we did a lot of team bonding before games and we always made practice fun, and encouraged each other to do better”, said Schuette. “Being in a positive environment helps me play better, and the team play better, because if you trust each other and you’re having fun, you’ll play better.”

 

As the season wraps up, the team is proud of how much they’ve grown together both on and off the court. With their strong bond and positive energy, the girls look forward to carrying that spirit into next season.



