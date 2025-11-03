The online home of the Central Focus

Stepping Off the Court

Byline photo of Gabrielle Viehmeyer
Gabrielle Viehmeyer, Staff PhotographerNovember 3, 2025
IMG_0908-2
Gabrielle Viehmeyer
As the game on Oct. 18 is being highly anticipated, Central calls a timeout. As senior captain Grace Holtz talks to the team, junior Kenzie Held listens and takes in the message.

Posters, balloons, and ribbons decorate the gym to celebrate the final game of the season. Before the game, seniors Grace Holtz and Lucy Griesenaur were greeted by cheering teammates, coaches, and family members. The cheers applauded their dedication and leadership, which they have shown over the years. Smiles, hugs, and some tears filled the moment as both seniors took in their final moments. The game that night was filled with difficult plays and lots of motivation from teammates. Although the Spartans ended up losing to Francis Howell Highschool 3-1, the team kept spirits high and kept the focus on honoring their seniors. Senior Grace Holtz explains the emotions that night brought for her.

 

“I tried my hardest not to let those emotions affect how I played,” Holtz said. “I’m probably not going to college for it, but I am definitely looking to coach volleyball,” Holtz said, talking about her career after high school

 

The girls end their season with districts starting on Oct 21.

