Swinging against Seckman

Gallery • 16 Photos Austyn McBain Freshman Kylie Rampley watches as her teammate steps up to bat. Before standing to watch, Rampley practices her swings in preparation for her turn up to bat.

Before fall break, on October 13th, the Francis Howell JV Girls Softball team faced off against neighboring school, the Seckman Jaguars. With a loss of 9-2, the team aims to create a positive environment for fostering a win in their next season. Although the team lost the game against Seckman, they have had a successful season. First baseman and infielder, freshman Kylie Rampley mentioned how hard the team has worked together even throughout the losses, and bonded over the game this season.

“We’ve had a really good season, and we’ve definitely played together, and we all kind of clicked together, and it’s been a lot of fun with all of them,” Rampley said. “It translates to the field too.”

The JV Girls Softball team’s season has now concluded but will pick up next year in the fall. The team ended their season with a record of 13-5-2.