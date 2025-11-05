The online home of the Central Focus

Old Bones Still Work

Aaron Alavi, Staff PhotographerNovember 5, 2025
Junior Dominic Hartwell shields the ball on the field, away from the Fort Zumwalt South player. The play is just over the midfield line while FHC continued to threaten the defense.

On Senior Night, Oct. 26, the varsity boys’ soccer seniors of the Francis Howell Central Spartans were about to step onto the field for the last time, facing off against the Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs,  with the final regular-season game approaching and districts that started on Nov. 3. The seniors looked forward to the end of the regular season while thinking of what lay ahead, reflected on years of experience as leaders on the team, and they pulled together to make a run for glory. As the soccer season comes to an end, junior Domnic Hartwell reflects on his senior teammates leaving

“It’s sad to see them [the Seniors] go because they were such great leaders and good people to look up to. My favorite moment was winning the GAC cup with them and seeing them, so happy to win a trophy,” Hartwell said

The Spartans’ next game is Thursday, November 6

