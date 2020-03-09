A Stumble on the Way to the Top

As the ball was tossed around, players ran after it, hearts beating as they raced to catch up with their opponents. Despite intense effort, the FHC Varsity boys basketball team lost with a score of 56-62 on Tuesday, February 18th against Fort Zumwalt North. Spartans fell behind early in the first quarter and, despite a strong push in the second quarter, were unable to hold onto reclaimed ground during the final two quarters. Even with the loss, the game glowed with an atmosphere of strong support from the Varsity Sensations’ spectacular performance to the recognition of Junior Myles Estrada’s one thousandth point scored. Although they lost, Senior Gabe Dickerson has seen improvements within the team and potential for more progression in the late season.

“Even though we could still make improvements and lower our turn over rate, I feel like our defense is one of our strong suits this season,” says senior athlete Gabe Dickerson. “It usually shuts a lot of teams down as long as we play as a team.We still have a chance for a winning season; we have a couple games left.”

The Francis Howell Central will play again on Tuesday February 25th for their last home game.