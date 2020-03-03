Senior Night Success

The varsity girls basketball team was seeking redemption on senior night as they prepared to face off against Fort Zumwalt West. A few weeks prior, the matchup resulted in one of Central’s two losses the entire season. However, on Friday Feb. 21, the outcome was different. The night was filled with energy, with the “studsations” dance pumping up the crowd. The girls pushed themselves and pulled out 45-40 win to honor their seniors.

One of the seniors celebrated that night, Gabbi Thomason, says FZW is “always one of our toughest opponents,” and “it felt really good to get revenge on them.”

The team begins their districts battle as Conference Champions. The semifinals game will take place at Fort Zumwalt South on Mar. 3 at 4pm.