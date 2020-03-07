Boys Basketball Comes to an End

“Thank you seniors… Thank you seniors!” The student section’s chant is heard throughout the gym as the clock winds down on the final seconds of the varsity boys basketball season. The team’s district semifinals game was played against Fort Zumwalt North on Mar. 3. Resulting in a 55-43 loss, the game signified the end of their season altogether.

Senior Gabe Dickerson reflects on the night, saying “right when the buzzer hit, it was just tears.” He adds that, “it was crazy that I put four years into this and it could be over just like that.”