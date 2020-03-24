Top Five Movies to Watch During Coronacation

Here are a few great movies to occupy your time during this extended break. Hopefully they’ll keep your mind off of the anxiety-ridden world and the plethora of problems you may be facing.

Number Five: “To All the Boys P.S. I Still Live You”

The sequel to “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” tells the story of what happens after “happily ever after.” This sequel does away with the typical rom-com formula and provides a fresh outlook on the insecurities of romantic relationships. If not because the film tells a sweet story with charming visuals that catch the eye, make the decision to watch because of its reminiscence of and satisfying end to the first film.

Number Four: “Isle of Dogs”

This stop-motion-animated film follows the journey of a boy searching for his dog, after an outbreak of dog flu in Japan forces all dogs to be sent to trash island. “Isle of Dogs” ranges from sarcastic and comedic to poignant and heart-warming. This film is sure to make you tear up and will have you holding on to your pet a little more tightly.

Number Three: “All the President’s Men”

This movie tells the thrilling story of the Washington Post reporters who broke the story of the Watergate scandal. Though this film was made in the 70’s, the suspense and attention to detail never fail to keep the viewer engaged. If you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, “All the President’s Men” is a great choice. If you really love it, buy the book.

Number Two: “Okja”

“Okja” tells the story of a girl and her genetically modified pet pig, Okja. This tale of the adorable, lab-created pig Okja is quite the multifaceted one. From the love of a pet to the ethics of genetic modification, “Okja” tackles many issues throughout while telling the sweet story of a girl and her pet.

Number One: “Dead Poets Society”

This heartwarming film shows the journey of English teacher John Keating and his relationship with his students at an all-boys prep school. His unorthodox teaching methods and unwavering care for his students lead to meaningful bonds and lifelong memories. This film will make you smile, laugh, cry and everything in between.