Contact Tracing Causes Soccer Team to Lose Players

Three players from the boys varsity soccer team have been quarantined due to contact tracing, causing problems within the team. This week, they have had a rocky start, with a loss against Chaminade, the final score being 4-2. Then on Oct. 1, the team won a game against Liberty, 3-2, as they got more used to the new players.

Junior Luke Cummings has been playing on the varsity team for two years, and revealed that losing players to contact tracing has been problematic for the team chemistry.

“Losing three players hurt us; they’re three of our best players and we all have good chemistry,” Cummings said. “[It] can really break up a trend, a little swag we had going on. We can bring people up, but there is always a missing piece.”

To prevent further changes to the chemistry, the team is being sure to take necessary safety precautions.

“At practice, coaches have been stressing keeping your mask on, especially when we’re together, and if we’re not, spread out,” Cummings said.

However, this does have a silver lining for JV players who get to play soccer at a higher level, according to sophomore Tanner Jones, who has been on varsity since his freshman year.

“We’re definitely missing a lot of opportunities, missing the three guys, but it also gives a chance for new players to step up,” Jones said. “I thought they really stepped up and filled in the missing spots.”

Overall, the future is unknown for the soccer team, but they have made it clear they will work to compensate for the losses of the players and to avoid losing more.