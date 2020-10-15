Going Back to Games

A football player crouches next to his helmet as he prepares for the game.

With every starter back from their mandatory quarantines, the varsity football team is ready to get back to play. Their next game is Friday, Oct. 16, against Holt, and senior Andrew Golden feels confident they can pull through.

“I think we’re ready for the challenge, and if we just keep playing our game and working hard in practice, I think we’ll be okay.” Golden said.

To prevent further quarantines due to contact tracing, the team ensures they are wearing their masks and social distancing during practice. Senior Alex Vogel feels a lot better knowing his team is coming back safe and ready to play.

“As players we are taking it a lot more seriously to make sure [no quarantines] happen again. I feel we handled the quarantine really good. Everyone took it seriously and stayed home.” Vogel said.

Golden agreed and noted how he saw the whole team come together as they looked out for each other in trying to maintain their safety and health.

“I mean we were always wearing our masks when we could and social distancing as often as we could. Even while watching film we had people spread out.” Golden said.

The effects of COVID-19 have touched nearly every aspect of the student body and their day to day lives at the school. Between classes, after school activities and sports, a lot of situations are different for many. And though changes have been made to plans, and events altered, senior Kannon Cissell knows that despite these unforeseen circumstances, the team can continue to push for another win and stay unified.

“[COVID-19] pushes us back a little bit because we’re all upset about [the quarantines], but I think we’re still all close and we’ll stay close for a good amount of time.” Cissell said.

Though they are still missing 2 players, coach Peter Eberhardt plans to push forward and lead the team through adversity.

“We just kind of move through it and do the best we [can] do.” Eberhardt said.