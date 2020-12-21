The triumph over Eureka

December 21, 2020

Samantha Castille

Kannon Cissell getting blocked by Eureka player.

Boys Varsity basketball beat Eureka High School on Tuesday, Dec.15 in a close game of 53-49. First half we were losing 17-34, but managed to catch up and win. Senior Kannon Cissell felt that the team stayed positive throughout the whole game. 

 

“It started out bad, but luckily we didn’t lose a positive outlook, we stayed positive,” Cissell said.It felt good to come back from a twenty point deficit.”

 

Next game is a home game against Fort Zumwalt south on Jan. 5 where we hope to win again.

 

 

 