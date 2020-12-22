The+Game+That+Was+Almost+Won

Boys Varsity basketball came close to winning Friday Dec.18 against Howell at Howell High school. The team was winning most of the game but ultimately lost 50-48 in the last minute of the game. Senior Kannon Cissell feels like the other team won because the other team didn’t lose hope.

“Obviously it hurts, we had the lead the whole game and it came down to the wire,” Cissell said. “But you got to give props to them, they fought hard and came back; didn’t ever lose that positive outlook, but it just hurts losing the last second.”

The next game they hope to win will be a home game on Jan. 5 against Fort Zumwalt South.