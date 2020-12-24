Wrestling for a Win

The boys’ wrestling team competed at the Lee Summit Invitational to conclude 2020

The boys’ wrestling team competed in the notoriously difficult Lee Summit Invitational on Dec. 19. Sophomore Aiden Hernandez, previously undefeated, faced his first challenge at this invitational.

“I’ve done pretty well so far, but I had my first lost this past weekend to a good wrestler. I’m excited to wrestle him again and see if I’ve improved,” Hernandez said.

While still facing COVID-19 restrictions, Hernandez feels this team is able to conquer it all.

”COVID has been a little tough on our team having different people out at different times, but we will keep pushing through it,” Hernandez said.

The boys compete next away at Timberland on Jan. 6 to kick off the new year.