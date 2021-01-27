Supporting Each Other Through the Season

Coming close to the end of the season, the girls swim and dive team continues to work hard at each of their final meets. On Jan. 14, the team faced Fort Zumwalt North in a tough meet. Being so close to the end of the season, the team feels they have become accustomed to the change that Covid-19 brought to their sport. New members of the team see no difference, but love the supportive nature of the team. Freshman Alex Cosmano believes the support from teammates makes the difficulties of this year fade away.

“I love the team,” Cosmano said. “Everyone getting along and having fun makes it feel like a normal year.”

The team hopes to keep the spirits high going into their last meet before GACs against