Bringing the Heat

Gallery | 30 Photos Riley Wania Senior CJ Woodard dribbling past his opponent.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, varsity boys basketball worked together towards a victory against Timberland. Junior Adam Painter believes that the lessons they have learned from previous games this season proved to be a vital part of their success .

“We need to come out [to games] and set the intensity, rather than playing to the level of the competition,” Painter said.

The boys are set to face Francis Howell at their next game on Friday, Feb. 5.