Perfect Portraits

Our staff takes an unbelievable amount of photos, in class and on our own time. As a class we’ve done a lot of work with portraits this year, a portrait is taken to represent a persons personality or tell a story through the use of effective lighting, backdrops and poses. Our class got to work on this really captivating portrait project that consists of photos of virtual teachers. It was really compelling to try to capture what it’s like teaching in pandemic. In class we’ve also done a good amount of themed photos including pictures that represent the color orange, pictures that represent the word “spiffy”, we even did an adjective generator so that each photographer had a different theme for a shoot. This gallery is composed of some of our favorites, enjoy.