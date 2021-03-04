Playoff Prowess

Gallery | 16 Photos Hannah Bernard Gracie Stugart lies on the court following an intense play.

On Tuesday March 2, the Girls Basketball team faced off against the Howell Vikings. The girls’ defense was dominant; only allowing one point in the first half. With a final score of 53-29, the game was a decisive victory for the Spartans. Senior Nikki Crangle comments on the team’s path to success.

“We had said before the game that we would all go out there and do whatever it was that we did best,” Crangle said. “And we definitely did that.”

Cheer on the team tonight as they take on the FHN Knights in the District Championship.