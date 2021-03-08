High Energies Needed

On Thursday, Feb. 25, varsity girls basketball faced a tough loss against St. Dominic. Junior Rylee Denbow believes that the lessons learned from the game are what made them stronger in the games to follow.

“We came out slower than usual, and didn’t execute our game plan like we should have,” Denbow said, “We really used that loss to propel us into our next game, and made it a point to come out with the energy we needed to beat Howell.”

The girls won their districts game against Howell North, and will now go on to play Incarnate Word Academy on their home court on Wed. March 10 for sectionals.