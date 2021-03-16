Live, Love, Lacrosse

Gallery | 15 Photos Hannah Bernard A trio of Spartans watch their teammates play.

On Monday March 15, the Girls Lacrosse team kicked off their spring season with a jamboree. The girls played three scrimmages that evening. The first two were losses against Francis Howell and St. Dominic, and the last one against Howell North was a victory for the Spartans. Senior Nikki Crangle was excited to play again after missing out on a 2020 season.

“The whole team was super excited to be back on the field, especially considering we didn’t have a season together last year.” Crangle said. “We saw some things we need to work on, but overall we are happy with our performance!”

Cheer on the girls at the Incarnate World Academy Tournament on Friday March 19!