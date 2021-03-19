Two Shots Too Short

The Spartans Ice Hockey team played against Ladue High School at the Centene Community Ice Center on Saturday, March 6th in hopes to win the Wickenheiser cup. It was the final game of the season and it was a close match with a final score of 2-1. However, that doesn’t change how great they played. The boys scored the first goal of the game and were fighting their way through the whole time but just couldn’t get that next goal in. Teammate Nathan Reitz, sophomore, talks about their emotions in their final game.

“In my opinion nothing is better than being able to go and work as hard as you can doing something you love, [so] it hurt to see the seniors who have poured so much into the past 4 years of hockey just fall short”, said Reitz.

Even though they didn’t win the Spartans Ice Hockey team still left the ice with their heads held high and ready to go for next year.