Starting the Season Off Right
On March 29, the Lady Spartans JV lacrosse team faced their first opponent after two years and got a glimpse into how the rest of the season might look. The JV team having a 2-0 winning streak, freshman, Katelyn Guth, thinks the team is in for an eventful season.
“While losing a whole season last year was not ideal, it’s also something we cannot make into an excuse,” Guth said.
The JV lacrosse team will face Hazelwood West on Monday, April 5.
