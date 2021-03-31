Starting the Season Off Right

Chloe Schwab, Staff Photographer|March 31, 2021

Chloe Schwab

Freshman, Erin Childs takes the draw against Westminister.

On March 29, the Lady Spartans JV lacrosse team faced their first opponent after two years and got a glimpse into how the rest of the season might look. The JV team having a 2-0 winning streak, freshman, Katelyn Guth, thinks the team is in for an eventful season. 

“While losing a whole season last year was not ideal, it’s also something we cannot make into an excuse,” Guth said.

The JV lacrosse team will face Hazelwood West on Monday, April 5.

 

Chloe Schwab
MaryGrace Cummings takes a free position shot against Westminister's goalie.