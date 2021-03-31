Starting the Season Off Right

On March 29, the Lady Spartans JV lacrosse team faced their first opponent after two years and got a glimpse into how the rest of the season might look. The JV team having a 2-0 winning streak, freshman, Katelyn Guth, thinks the team is in for an eventful season.

“While losing a whole season last year was not ideal, it’s also something we cannot make into an excuse,” Guth said.

The JV lacrosse team will face Hazelwood West on Monday, April 5.