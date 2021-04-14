Pitching Perfection

Yesterday the boy’s baseball team defeated the Timberland Wolves 6-3. Currently, with a record of six wins and eight losses, the boys are using their recent win as motivation for the next game.

Senior Kannon Cissel says the team did a great collective job in both hitting and fielding.

“We hit the ball really well against a good pitcher,” Cissel said. “Our fielding backed up our good performance from Lane Harris on the mound so those two things combined really helped our team.”

Sophomore Lane Harris also commends his team on a great team win in addition to his pitching.

“Yesterday was a great win and we played pretty well and pretty clean,” Harris said. ‘We dropped a few before so it was great getting a good collective win.”

Senior Owen Nagel agrees with his teammate that yesterday was a great team win, but it did reveal what they need to work on for the next game.

“Yesterday was a good win for us,” Nagel said. “There were a lot of positives that came out of the win but we still have a lot of things we need to work on.”

Additionally, Nagel expressed his team as creating an emphasis on the nature of a good win.

“In the end, a win is a win and we are all working hard to keep moving in a positive direction,” Nagel said.

The boy’s next game is this Wednesday, April 14th at 4:15 at Timberland High School.