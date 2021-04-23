Bump, Set, Spike!

The JV Boys Volleyball team played tough matches at their tournament on Saturday, April 10. FHC hosted the event, with seven other high schools attending the tournament, and the team was on a roll with winning both their first and second game of the day. The boys beat both Fort Zumwalt East and St. Dominic with a score of 25-23, advancing them to the playoffs. Though they lost against Lafayette in the semifinals, Coach Andrew Carter is still very proud of how the tournament went.

“I thought the guys did a really good job in the morning with winning both of their first matches,” Carter said. “I have been really pleased with how well the boys battled today and how our season has started.”

The team hopes to come out with another win when they head to Marquette High School for a tournament on Saturday, April 24.