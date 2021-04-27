LAX to the MAX

Monday April 19th, Varsity Lacrosse battled St. Dominic at home. The weather was cold, but the girls were on fire. The game was an impressive 11-8 victory for the Spartans. Sophomore Claire Amelung praises her team’s success.

“Finally winning against St. Dominic was a great feeling. Our attack played great defense and the midfielders and defense worked together wonderfully,” Amelung said. “Our team is finally coming together and working like a machine.”

Cheer on the girls on Tuesday April 27th as they take on Notre Dame High School.