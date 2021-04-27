LAX to the MAX

Hannah Bernard and Paige Fann|April 27, 2021

Junior Jenna Wood holds her stick high.

Monday April 19th, Varsity Lacrosse battled St. Dominic at home. The weather was cold, but the girls were on fire. The game was an impressive 11-8 victory for the Spartans. Sophomore Claire Amelung praises her team’s success.

“Finally winning against St. Dominic was a great feeling. Our attack played great defense and the midfielders and defense worked together wonderfully,” Amelung said. “Our team is finally coming together and working like a machine.”

Cheer on the girls on Tuesday April 27th as they take on Notre Dame High School.

Hannah Bernard
Senior Haylee Tischler goes for the ball.