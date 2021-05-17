Growing Together

Emma Furlow gets ready to take an eight meter shot.

C Team Girls Lacrosse dominated against Wes Minister on Saturday, May 8th with a score of 9-2. Freshman Emily Rehr knows the team is excited for more wins and to continue growing.

“The environment [on C Team] is really encouraging,” Rehr said. “We all have each other’s backs.”

C Team has wrapped up its season but the Varsity girls will be facing Francis Howell North in the first round of state playoffs at home on Tuesday, May 17th at 5:15pm.