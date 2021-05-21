Faltering Connections

On Tuesday, May 11th, JV Girls Soccer faced Holt high school at home. No goals were scored in the first half of the game, but Holt scored the winning goal in the second half. Junior Madi Marstall wasn’t thrilled with the team’s performance.

“We connected a few passes and had some good shots on goal,” Marstall said. “But the communication was lacking a lot.”

The team is now done for the season, but they will appear again next spring.



Gallery | 15 Photos Madi Hermeyer Goalie Abby Hester watches the tied game waiting for someone to attempt to score.