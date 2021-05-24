A Tragic Ending to a Good Story
On Thurs. May 13, Varsity Lacrosse battled FHHS. The girls fought hard, but sadly lost with a final score of 11-8.
While the girls’s season may be over, the FHC Girls Lacrosse program is one to watch.
