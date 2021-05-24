A Tragic Ending to a Good Story

Samantha Castille, Staff Photographer|May 24, 2021

Samantha Castille

The team hyping each other up during a timeout

On Thurs. May 13, Varsity Lacrosse battled FHHS. The girls fought hard, but sadly lost with a final score of 11-8.

While the girls’s season may be over, the FHC Girls Lacrosse program is one to watch.

 

 

 

 

Samantha Castille
The team at on timeout listening to coach

 

 

 