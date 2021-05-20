Sit Back and Re-LAX

On Tues. May 18, Varsity Lacrosse took on the FHN Knights in the first round of the playoffs. Stormy weather didn’t make winning an easy feat, but the girls got it done. With a 20-8 victory, the girls are moving on to the next round. Freshman Sophie Shore is proud of how her team performed, even in the worst circumstances.

“We weren’t sure how the game would go because it was pouring,” Shore said. “But overall we worked really well together.”

Make sure to cheer on the girls as they take on Westminster on May 20!