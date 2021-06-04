The Unwanted Goodbye
The Varsity Boys Volleyball Team had their last game on Monday, May 17,they played hard but ended with a loss. The boys had a great season. They worked hard and through their struggles they kept each other motivated. Junior Jacob Simpkins believes they had a great season overall, but it was hard to say goodbye so soon.
“We started out very rough because of Covid we didn’t have a season last year, and that hindered our abilities to play,” Simpkins said. “But after we picked up some steam winning a few games, we came out of our slump.”
The boys are happy with the outcome of their season and can’t wait to see what next year holds for them.
