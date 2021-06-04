The Unwanted Goodbye

Maya Culian, Staff Photographer|June 4, 2021

Junior+Jacob+Simpkins+jumping+to+spike+the+ball.

Maya Culian

Junior Jacob Simpkins jumping to spike the ball.

The Varsity Boys Volleyball Team had their last game on Monday, May 17,they played hard but ended with a loss. The boys had a great season. They worked hard and through their struggles they kept each other motivated. Junior Jacob Simpkins believes they had a great season overall, but it was hard to say goodbye so soon.

 

“We started out very rough because of Covid we didn’t have a season last year, and that hindered our abilities to play,” Simpkins said. “But after we picked up some steam winning a few games, we came out of our slump.”

 

The boys are happy with the outcome of their season and can’t wait to see what next year holds for them.

IMG_8721
Gallery|18 Photos
Maya Culian
Huddle of the team's starters before the game starts.