Red White and High Spirits

Gallery | 19 Photos Riley Wania Seniors Luke Cummings and Lexi Floyd celebrating a touch down.

On Friday, Sept. 3, varsity football suffered a tough loss against Fort Zumwalt South. While the team was a bit down about the loss, the student section remained high-spirited. Senior Luke Cummings loves being “the hype man,” and encourages all students to come join in on the fun.

“Even when the Spartans aren’t doing the best, we still know how to have fun and support them,” Cummings said. “It really brings the school together… It’s a great mix [of people] and a great time in general.”

The team is set to face Timberland at their next game on Friday Sept. 24, and the student section is once again ready to show their support.