Heavy-hearted Hoco

Gallery | 35 Photos FHC drumline performs at the hoco game.

On Saturday Sept. 18 Francis Howell Central celebrated Homecoming weekend with the boys varsity football team playing troy at 11 a.m. and the dance at 7 p.m. The team struggled to shut down Troy’s offense and ended up losing with a final score of 62-14, but that didn’t stop the Spartan pride.

Senior Sam Emrick yelled to the student section “We may be down by 40 points, but we still have spirit!” the stands erupted with cheers of students who watched last year’s Homecoming game on a livestream.

The teams next game is Friday Oct. 1 at Fort Zumwalt West.